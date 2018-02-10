Idris Elba Proposed To His Girlfriend, Heartbroken Women Tweet Through It

Stringer Bell aka Luther is officially off the market. Actor Idris Elbra proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, 29, before the screening of his new film last night (Feb. 9) in London.

HE’S OFF THE MARKET! Idris Elba proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre 💍 pic.twitter.com/19pWvm23y6 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 10, 2018

Is there really any doubt that she said yes?

Sure there are plenty of women offering congrats to the now engaged Elba. But there are plenty more tweeting through the hurt of not being chosen.

Mostly in jest, we hope. Peep the most hilarious reactions below and on the flip.

Idris Elba has proposed

Me: pic.twitter.com/zh0k1WYbpD — Seyi Akiwowo (@seyiakiwowo) February 10, 2018

just read "idris elba proposed to his girlfriend" so why do i not see the ring on my finger — hattie (@hattiesoykan) February 10, 2018

Thxs everyone for all your condolences… Congrats to @idriselba on his engagement..listening to “I’ll be There” when drinking bottomless Mimosas… 😅😅😅#idrisisoffthemarket pic.twitter.com/MWQ7tYRDqO — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 10, 2018

idris elba is engaged to someone the same age as me. please respect my privacy in this difficult time, i will not be taking any questions. pic.twitter.com/Tdquo4RoUx — Syar S. Alia (@syarsalia) February 10, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4Next page »