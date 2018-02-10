Idris Elba Proposed To His Girlfriend, Heartbroken Women Tweet Through It

Stringer Bell aka Luther is officially off the market. Actor Idris Elbra proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, 29, before the screening of his new film last night (Feb. 9) in London.
Is there really any doubt that she said yes?
Sure there are plenty of women offering congrats to the now engaged Elba. But there are plenty more tweeting through the hurt of not being chosen.
Mostly in jest, we hope. Peep the most hilarious reactions below and on the flip.
