Boosie Badazz’s “BadAzz Audio” Makes Him The Latest Hip-Hop Artist To Venture Into The Headphone Market

Dr.Dre with the help of Jimmy Iovine essentially created the blueprint when it comes to artist and celebs making money outside of music by releasing their own headphones. Jay-Z, Diddy, Lady Gaga, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, Nick Cannon and Ludacris all have thrown their names in the hats trying to compete with the iconic Beats By Dre headphone brand. While most failed or just joined Beats By Dre there is a new company who is still willing to give people other options. Boosie Badazz is the latest rapper to decide to release his own line of headphones in collaboration with Fanstereo.

Boosie Badazz confirmed the collaboration to his 4.6 million followers on Instagram announcing his forthcoming headphones is available for pre-order.

The announcement of the Boosie Badazz collaboration follows the recent announcement of Ayo and Teo’s collection. DJ Scream also has a collection with Fanstereo as well. The “BadAzz Audio” collection will feature earbuds called the BadAzz Eirs that cost $109.00, two studio versions that cost $139.00 and a $99.00 pair of studio headphones called NuBump.

Fanstereo aims to work with other artists on capsule headphone collections and is looking to give the artist a new creative source of revenue.

Can’t hate on that at all.

About Fanstereo:

“Fanstereo is an entertainment lifestyle brand that connects artists and musicians directly to fans across the globe. Co-founded by celebrity-branding expert Jay Leopardi, headphone expert Steve Rois and Super Bowl Champion Walter Thurmond III, Fanstereo’s concept is at the intersection of entertainment and technology. The company’s consumer-facing products include headphones, earphones and Bluetooth speakers, designed with cutting-edge technologies from the DNA of professional audio leader, Direct Sound. Each product offers the sound quality of professional-grade audio, available for the very first time on the consumer market. With a mission to empower artists and fans, Fanstereo’s team of innovative pioneers live to inspire the next generation of pop culture.”

To learn more about Fanstereo’s products head over to their official site and if you want to pre-order yourself a pair Boosie’s headphones head here now.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images