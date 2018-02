Q-Tip has a Beats 1 radio show that’s liable to drop rare heat at any moment. On that latest episode of Abstract Radio, Tip dropped an unreleased Kendrick Lamar joint called “Want U 2 Want.”

It definitely has a Tribe Called Quest vibes, ethereally soulful production and bars from K. Dot. Q-Tip holds it down on the mic, too.

More Q-Tip production for everybody (with skills), please