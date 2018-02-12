Home > PHOTO OPS

T.I., Casanova, Ro James, Bianca Bonnie & More Attend AKOO x Ewing Athletics Pre-Launch Event [Photos]

The sneaker features the highest-grade materials ever used on the classic Ewing Athletics model.

Written By Bernard Beanz Smalls

Right on time for New York Fashion Week, AKOO the clothing brand founded by rapper/actor T.I.offcially introduced to the world their upcoming sneaker collaboration with Ewing Athletics called the “Sport Lite”. To celebrate, AKOO held a pre-launch event in NYC, in their showroom to give press, tastemakers, and as well as special guests to see the new sneaker up close.

Guests enjoyed cocktails supplied by Martell and Bartenura while DJ Va$htie and DJ Ernz provided the sounds for the night which featured a playlist of the latest tunes and of course TIP classics.  Guests were also treated to live sketches of themselves and live painting exhibition from artist Lavan Wright.

Notables on hand to celebrate the launch of the sneaker included rising star in the hip-hop streets Casanova, LHHNY cast members Bianca Bonnie and Grafh, singer Grace Weber, Fashion Bomb Daily EIC, Claire Sulmers and the “Rubberband Man” himself T.I.

As for the main reason everyone was in the building the sneaker itself, the limited edition sneaker commemorates the 10th anniversary of the clothing brand. The sneaker features the highest-grade materials ever used on the classic Ewing Athletics model.The shoe features luxury materials such as premium suede combined with zebra print and ostrich leather with AKOO’s signature branding.

The sneaker draws its inspiration from contemporary streetwear with a unique gentleman’s perspective. Here’s what the TIP had to say about the new sneaker:

“This collection is not only a representation of how I see AKOO but also pushes the boundaries of how the brand has developed since the beginning,” My team & I have worked hard to come up with something that people can take home & feel a part of the brand.”

The “Sports Lite”, as well as AKOO’s 10th Anniversary Collection, will be available via AKOOclothingbrand.com and select retailers Spring 2018.

For more photos from the night hit the flip.

Photos: Bernard Smalls/iOne Digital

