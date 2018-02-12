Artist Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Stealing Her Work For “All The Stars” Video

Kendrick Lamar and the Top Dawg Entertainment team have been enjoying some of the residual hype from the upcoming Black Panther film that spilled over to its recently released soundtrack. However, an artist has accused the Compton superstar of infringing upon her work for use in the “All The Stars” video.

As reported by the New York Times, British-Liberian artist Lina Iris Viktor says that the producers of Black Panther took the liberty to use her artwork after twice requesting that her images be used to which she ultimately declined. A collection of Viktor’s 24-karat gold paintings titled “Constellations” are the images in question, and a similar version of the artwork was used in the “All The Stars” video.

Viktor’s lawyer sent a letter to Top Dawg Entertainment honcho Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith which alleged the copyright violation. In a telephone interview with the Times, Viktor called the alleged act an “ethical issues” and said that while the film is about empowering Black people, TDE and the film creators are “stealing from African artists.”

There has yet to be a response from TDE, Lamar, or the producers of Black Panther.

