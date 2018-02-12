Cardi B Talks Stripper Past & Waves Feminist Flag

While Cardi B stays true to her Bronx roots she is seeing the bigger picture as a breakout star. She shows growth in a new publication feature.

i-D Magazine catches the “Bodak Yellow” rapper in a more reflective mood as she makes it clear that feminists come from all backgrounds; including hers. “Being a feminist is such a great thing and some people feel like someone like me can’t be as great as that. But then some people are smart but they don’t have no common sense. They think feminism is great and only a woman that can speak properly, that has a degree, who is a boss, a businessperson… they think only Michelle Obama can be a feminist.”

Bardi elaborates further on how she sees the opportunity to stand up for women in her own way. “I’m equal to a n*gg*. Anything a man can do, I can do. I can finesse, I can hustle. We have the same freedom. I was top of the charts. I’m a woman and I did that. I do feel equal to a man” she explained.

Her early days as a stripper was another hot topic as she reminisced on how dancing eventually gave her the confidence she never had even though she experienced a very shaky start. “The first time I stripped I was really embarrassed. I felt like I could hear my parents in the back of my mind” she admitted. “After a while I didn’t even care anymore. When I was 22 I already had $35,000 saved — in singles.”

—

Photo: WENN.com