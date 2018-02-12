Can’t Put A Filter On This: Twitter Isn’t Here For SnapChat’s New Redesign

We reported back in November that Snapchat had plans of a redesign coming to help combat plummeting sales. That update promised a much “easier to use” Snapchat but based on the responses from users nobody is feeling it and the slander is off the charts.

Not even a snazzy filter can save Snapchat from the digital hate being thrown its way.

The redesign splits the social app into two sections: Users now see their friends snaps on the left and media content will be on the right, the camera screen is placed in the middle. What is is really drawing the ire from the app’s young users is the redesigns is the confusion it brought resulting in them losing their streaks. For those who don’t know a what that is: A streak occurs when users send snaps to each other consecutively for over three days and are signified by a flame emojis next to the user’s name.

Snapchat is now learning they shouldn’t have messed with those streaks.

The outrage for this redesign is so strong that Twitter users RT’ed a tweet featuring a fake reply from Snapchat promising to go back to its old design over a million times already.

The Snapchat update sucks. RT to save a life! pic.twitter.com/5JHLeNmtDW — Isaac Svobodny (@isaacsvobodny) February 9, 2018

Bruh! You would be hard-pressed to find anyone on Twitter right now praising Snap for switching things up for the worst. Here is some of the

Snapchat better get this new aunt viv update outta here — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 10, 2018

this snapchat update is the worst thing to happen since U2’s album was downloaded to everyone’s phone — Dory (@Dory) February 12, 2018

I don’t even wanna use Snapchat till they fix this update, I just immediately get mad when I open the app. — Marcus Perez (@Markaaaay) February 12, 2018

i would rather take a razor scooter to the ankle 100 times in a row, instead of having this new snapchat update tbh — jarrett (@JarrettsPosts) February 11, 2018

It’s not looking good for Snap at all right now. What’s interesting about all of this is that Snap Inc’s CEO, Evan Spiegel saw this coming here is what he said back in November:

“There is a strong likelihood that the redesign of our application will be disruptive to our business in the short term, and we don’t yet know how the behavior of our community will change when they begin to use our updated application. We’re willing to take the risk for what we believe are substantial long-term benefits to our business.”

Now whether he thought the response would be this bad is another story but according to this statement, the end will justify the means. As of now, Snapchat users are not feeling the redesign and that might push them into the arms of Instagram which isn’t perfect but it’s IG stories feature is gaining popularity.

Snapchat is like a house and Instagram is a burglar who robbed it. So they put in new furniture and everyone’s like “I liked the old place” — Brandon Calvillo (@BJCalvillo) February 12, 2018

