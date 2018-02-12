Supreme Has A Martin Luther King, Jr. Hoodie [Photos]

Can you imagine spotting a young hypebeast absent-mindedly rocking a sweatshirt emblazoned with the face of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with no idea who he is? Thanks to Supreme, it just may happen.

Included in the streetwear brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 reveal is an MLK Jr. hooded sweatshirt. By the looks of it, the hoodie is officially sanctioned by the estate of Martin Luther King Jr.

Besides the black & white imagery of the Civil Rights icon’s face, the words “I Have A Dream” and “We Shall Overcome” are included on the piece. The hoodie comes in three colors—yellow, white and black.

There is also a “MLK Zip Up Flannel Shirt” (see on the flip).

This isn’t new territory for Supreme. In 2015 the brand dropped some gear outfitted with images of Malcolm X.

Let us know if you’d rock, clown are trash this Supreme MLK hoodie in the comments.

Photo: Supreme

