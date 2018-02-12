Kanye West Files Trademark Request For “Red October” Name

Kanye West is trying to reclaim his rights when it comes to any product bearing his name. He recently submitted a trademark filing for one his biggest shoe releases.

According to a new report by TMZ, Yeezy has filed paperwork to own the “Red October” classification for the purposes of licensing the phrase for other apparel pieces. The name stems from his highly sought over Nike sneaker that features an all red silhouette. Apparently, West started an application in 2013 for the same purpose but failed to finish it.

Originally set to be released that very same year the Air Yeezy 2’s were Kanye’s last shoe with Nike. Citing that the footwear giant failed to further empower him as a designer the two parties decided to part ways pushing the drop date to 2014. The shoes have since achieved holy grail status among sneaker collectors fetching upwards to $10,000 on the resale market.

Earlier this month the YEEZY Season 6 collection was debuted via social media. Still no word on his rumored streaming service YEEZY Sound or what he is up to with Irv Gotti.

Via TMZ

—

Photo: WENN.com