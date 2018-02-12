Marvel Releases Video That Explains Black Panther Family Tree [WATCH]

The upcoming Black Panther film is pretty much the only movie event anyone is caring about this week, and Marvel is helping to stoke the hype fires with the release of a new animated short. In the 2-minute clip, the family tree of King T’Challa AKA The Black Panther is explained, bringing the uninitiated up to speed.

With artwork from Khary Randolph and Erick Arciniega, the video takes viewers through the royal lineage of the royal family of the mythical African nation of Wakanda. As noted in the short, the Black Panther God Bast passes on his power to Bashenga, who serves as the nation’s first protector.

The short details the roots of the Wakandan royal family and ends with the current King T’Challa, aka The Black Panther. The family tree differs somewhat from what will be detailed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Black Panther but names will most certainly be familiar to all the chatter surrounding the film.

Check out the short below.

Dive into Wakanda’s rich comic book history with the family lineage of its ruler, the Black Panther. Long live the king. 👑 (Art & Colors: @kharyrandolph & @erickarciniega) #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/9JfCeXw0JK — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 9, 2018

Photo: Marvel/Disney