Clueless Coon: Stacey Dash Seriously Considering Run For Congress?

Stacey Dash has managed to become a stellar troll ever since going full Fox News before the conservative network canned for not having the talent of a dust mite. In her ongoing state of unemployment, the Clueless actress hinted at a run for a congressional seat and one can imagine how that went.

Last Friday, apparently fresh from thumbing through the classifieds, the 50-something Dash tweeted out the possible idea of running for office.

“A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?” Dash wrote.

The response was robust enough to push Dash to follow with, “In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress. Would love to know what my fans and friends think.”

What we need to know is who truly wants this to happen, like, in real life?

Check out some of the reactions to Stacey Dash’s political pipe dreams below and on the following pages.

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress. Would love to know what my fans and friends think. pic.twitter.com/e9z8MuFu5m — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 10, 2018

If you have to ask us if you should do it, YOU'RE NOT READY! You will get creamed baby girl! But if you're ready to be broken all the way down by the new Great America …try it. I'll be watching — Bella Mayfield (@livbreatheagain) February 10, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »