Former MLB Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Arrested With 44 Pounds Of Cocaine, Heroin

A former MLB pitcher may have been living his post-baseball life as a drug kingpin. Esteban Loaiza reportedly got popped with 44 pounds of heroin and cocaine.

Reports TMZ:

Former MLB All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested Friday in San Diego with at least 44 pounds of heroin or cocaine … and could now face more than 20 years behind bars.

Loaiza, 46, is being charged with 3 felonies …

1) Possession of more than 20kgs of heroin or cocaine

2) Possession or purchase of narcotics

3) Transportation or sale of narcotics

He’s currently being held at Chula Vista’s South Bay Detention Facility with bail set at $200,000. He’s due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Loaiza, the second-winningest pitcher from Mexico in MLB history, played for 8 different teams in his career — earning over $43 million.

There’s gotta be more to this story.

Gambling debt? Extortion? All out stupidity?

We’re definitely going to stay tuned. And please, no El Chapo jokes.

