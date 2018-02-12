Before Anythang: The Story Behind The Cash Money Records Empire Doc Debuts This Week

Despite what recent reports depicting it as a crumbling brand, few can deny that Cash Money Records was one of the top independent music labels in Hip-Hop lore. A new documentary focusing on the rise of Cash Money is set to make its debut this Friday, with Birdman narrating the upcoming project.

Before Anythang: The Story Behind The Cash Money Records Empire will examine the early stages of the label Birdman, born Bryan Williams, founded with his brother, Ronald “Slim” Williams. Featuring interviews from those close to the Williams brothers, the documentary promises to deliver the inside track on how Birdman rose from hustling in the New Orleans streets to bringing Cash Money to the global masses.

The documentary comes by way of Cash Money Films and will have a soundtrack to go along with the film. There were plans for the documentary to drop in May of 2017 but that didn’t pan out.

Before Anythang: The Story Behind The Cash Money Records Empire debuts on Feb. 16 exclusively on Apple Music. Watch the trailer for the documentary below.

Photo: Getty