Witness Testimony: 6 Things We Learned From Troy Ave on The Breakfast Club

Over the past few years Troy Ave has become Hip-Hop fans’ favorite punching bag and while such online animosity would’ve broken most rappers by now, the BK rapper has kept chugging along. Remaining defiant in the eyes of his haters and headstrong in his belief that he’s here for a reason, Troy Ave isn’t phased by all the slander he’s been getting since his album flopped like a disk.

A week after once again stirring up social media because he insinuated he’d take the stand in Taxstone’s trial, the Trop stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about said subject while also opening up as much as he legally can about his current case, growing as a man, and why he doesn’t feel his album, Major Without A Deal, really flopped.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Troy Ave on The Breakfast Club.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »