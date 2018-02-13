Fabolous & Jadakiss ft. Swizz Beatz “Theme Music,” Rick Ross ft. T-Pain & Kodak Black “Florida Boy” & More | Daily Visuals 2.12.18

Fab and Jada are going hard these days and we loving every minute of it.

For their visuals to the Swizz Beatz assisted “Theme Music,” Fabolous and Jadakiss throw a suit and tie affair at a skating rink and get turnt up like some grown ass kids. Pretty clever concept to be honest.

Rick Ross enjoys life in a much simpler way and for his visuals to the T-Pain and Kodak Black featured “Florida Boy” rolls around Miami in some drop tops and sips some potion out of a red cup. Can’t be mad at this either.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from A$AP Twelvyy, OG Mano, and more.

FABOLOUS & JADAKISS FT. SWIZZ BEATZ – “THEME MUSIC”

RICK ROSS FT. T-PAIN & KODAK BLACK – “FLORIDA BOY”

A$AP TWELVYY – “THE COZIEST”

RALO FT. YOUNG DOLPH & TROUBLE – “DIE REAL”

KLEE MAGOR & JERU THE DAMAJA – “THE BEAST”

OG MANO – “STRESSED OUT”

FELIX JAEHN FT. GUCCI MANE & MARC E. BASSY – “COOL”

J. SIRUS – “BACK IN YONKERS”