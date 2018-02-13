I Do, I Did, Im Done: Outrageous Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami,’ Ep. 7

Episode 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami opens up with Trick Daddy in the kitchen taking out his frustration on the stove. Trick is not too happy about being “ambushed” by Joy at an event with Trina trying to secure her walking papers from Trick.

Trick’s jack of all trades manager Chronic walks in and Trick tells him what went down the last episode.

Trick decides since he is now back on the market it’s time to celebrate and he decides to throw a divorce party at the strip club. He only has one request though, he doesn’t want any silicone or anything fake at his party. Twitter had some hilarious thoughts about Trick being in the kitchen cooking, his request for his party and the fact he’s single and ready to mingle.

Trick Daddy gonna have to give me a plate of whatever he cooking #LHHMIA — 😎ChillSavage😈 (@kierra_leone_) February 13, 2018

Trick Daddy said, "I don't want no silicone at this party. I want real titties and real asses!" In Miami though… #LHHMia pic.twitter.com/vIsaicsWjS — Steph Corb (@lissababy90) February 13, 2018

Trick Daddy really be actin like he's the world's newest most wanted eligible bachelor #LHHMIA #LHHMiami pic.twitter.com/aj9h7Tyu3B — NLCoolAyee (@AplusStatus85) February 13, 2018

#LHHMIA Fried Ribs?!!!! I’m On my way over to Trick daddy house right now to try that shit out!!!!😂💯👏🏾😁❤️🍗🌭🍟🍟🍔 pic.twitter.com/8VadqZ0kfb — Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) February 13, 2018

Trick you may be single and can cook but it looks like the ladies not really checking for you at all.

