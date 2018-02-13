Home > News

I Do, I Did, Im Done: Outrageous Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami,’ Ep. 7

Written By Bernard Beanz Smalls

Posted 44 mins ago
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Episode 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami opens up with Trick Daddy in the kitchen taking out his frustration on the stove. Trick is not too happy about being “ambushed” by Joy at an event with Trina trying to secure her walking papers from Trick.

Trick’s jack of all trades manager Chronic walks in and Trick tells him what went down the last episode.

Trick decides since he is now back on the market it’s time to celebrate and he decides to throw a divorce party at the strip club. He only has one request though, he doesn’t want any silicone or anything fake at his party. Twitter had some hilarious thoughts about Trick being in the kitchen cooking, his request for his party and the fact he’s single and ready to mingle.

Trick you may be single and can cook but it looks like the ladies not really checking for you at all.

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

