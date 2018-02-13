Adrien Broner Arrested For Sexual Battery, Groped Woman

Adrien Broner is once again in the news for something besides actual boxing. Broner got pinched on charges of sexual battery in Atlanta on Monday night (Feb. 12).

TMZ reports that Broner was in Lenox Square Mall when a woman said the boxer “inappropriately groped her.”

Although Broner denied the accusation, the cops still felt they had enough to arrest him and charge him with misdemeanor sexual battery. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he took the mugshot above.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at a Louis Vuitton store. You can keep his booking info right here.

You always gotta hear both sides, but this guy…

Photo: Fulton County Jail via TMZ