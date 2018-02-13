DJ Clue Ends The Search For Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj‘s beloved “Barbz” can relax now that a picture of the Queens rapper has hit the internet streets. Nicki took a social media hiatus that sent her massive fanbase into a frenzy, but longtime Hip-Hop stalwart DJ Clue has ended at least part of the mystery of the Young Money artist going missing online.

With no status updates or selfies posted since late last year, fans were beginning to wonder what happened to Minaj. She ended 2017 with a few guest features, but it seems like she was ready to take a break. The search for Minaj is was intense that a website titled Finding Nicki has been created.

While fans continue to comb the Internet for answers, Minaj’s longtime friend DJ Clue shared a quick update on her status. Taking to Instagram, Clue and Minaj are seen posted up on a couch in her private studio. Under her neon “Nicki” sign, Minaj seems ready to let her fans know that new music is on the way and her absence will be worth the wait.

Minaj has always taken her social media seriously and has shown that she enjoys communicating with her fans. While this unannounced hiatus may have fans shaken up, it’s exciting to know that Nicki is in the lab and working hard on her next release.

—

Photo: WENN