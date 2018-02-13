Tiffany Haddish Remembers Beyoncé’s Reaction When She “Innocently” Touched Jay-Z

Everyone loves Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, but that doesn’t mean she’s exempt from a B-Check every now and then.

In an interview for TVOne‘s Uncensored series the LA actress recalled the time she attended a private after-party for a Jay-Z show and how Beyoncé reacted when Haddish made the mistake of touching Jay’s chest while having a friendly powwow with the Hip-Hop mogul. “Beyoncé came walking up like ‘Biiiiiiiiitch!’ She ain’t say that, but her demeanor and her body language and the way she walked up on her was like ‘Get your hand off my man’s chest.'”

Don’t get lemonade thrown in your face, Tiff!

While things didn’t get ugly between the two women, Haddish does say that Bey had a conversation with her and that some “other stuff” happened but refused to go into those specifics. One of the top rules of show business: leave them wanting more. Maybe Tiff will drop some hints on how things went down when she starts working on her HBO first-look deal.

Luckily for everyone the two seem pretty cozy in this IG post Haddish threw up a few weeks ago. We don’t know what we’d do if these two women ever started beefing.

Nah, we do. We rolling with B through thick and thin (sorry, Tiff).

—

Photo: Getty