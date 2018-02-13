Kendrick Lamar’s Nike Cortez “Kung Fu Kenny” Sneakers To Be Released This Month [PHOTOS]

Kendrick Lamar’s long winning streak will extend into fashion once again. More details on his second Nike release have been revealed.

In early December the TDE lyricist was spotted wearing a new version of his running shoe that prompted curiosity from fans and sneaker heads alike.

Aptly named the “Kung Fu Kenny” these Cortez’s are rich with detail. They feature a black ribbon that lives through the middle tongue / laces and heel tag that says “Don’t Trip”. Additionally we get further branding with Chinese letters that translates to “DAMN” in between the mudguard and tiptoe.

This collaboration stays true to the original Cortez silhouette though with its’ signature ridged outsole and eyestay. Its’ build out is composed of leather accents and a mesh upper panel. Additionally a red and white colorway creates a crispy contrast.

While there isn’t an official street date on the Kenny 2’s they are slated to be released this month. Price tag is $100 dollars and will be available at select retailers.

More photos on the flip.

Via Sneaker News

Photo: NIKE

1 2 3 4 5Next page »