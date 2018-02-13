Jhene Aiko Addresses The Latest Rumors About Her Love Affair With Big Sean

Almost since its inception, Jhene Aiko’s relationship with Big Sean has been the subject of controversy and scrutiny mostly due to rumors that it was born out of infidelity. This past weekend Aiko gave that rumor new life she said she went on a date with Sean back in 2012 while dating a man who was “secretly married.”

Many people immediately began to wonder if she was referencing her ex-husband, Oladipo Omishore or some other poor sucker who got a free life lesson on karma.

After social media decided to go ham with their theories and opinions on the matter, an agitated Jhene took to Twitter to shoot down everyone’s take on the situation and clear up any misconceptions from her interview.

In the lengthy Twitter storm, Aiko explains how said situation unfolded while cleverly plugging her latest album, Trip.

Check out her posts after the jump and let us know your thoughts on the matter.

maybe because i was home schooled (s/o to City of Angels💙) i never understood the concept of "gossip"… definitely seems like a highschool activity… — Penny (@JheneAiko) February 12, 2018

with that being said… — Penny (@JheneAiko) February 12, 2018

