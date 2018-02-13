Kodak Black Announces HeartBreak Kodak Valentine’s Day Album

Kodak Black might have the lovers in mind with his newest material. He has a new album slated for a Valentine’s Day release.

His team took to Instagram on Monday, February 11 to announce the new project. “My Heart Spoiled Rotten Because I Never Got The Same Love I Showed In Return #HBK Luvin-N-Thuggin #Feb14 @snipergangapparel”.

While there is no information pointing to the overall theme, we can only assume based on the artwork’s cupid interpretation the album might feature a softer side of “Tunnel Vision” rapper. Considering his frequent run-ins with the law a more loving portrayal of the Florida native might do him good.

The self proclaimed Project Baby has been on lock down since January for seven charges that include firearm possession, grand theft and child neglect. He was already on probation prior to this most recent arrest thus he was denied bond.

—

Photo: Getty Images