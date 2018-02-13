Snoop Dogg & 2 Chainz Will Face Off In Celebrity Basketball Game Hosted By Adidas

NBA All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching and Adidas will be providing loads of entertainment on top of the annual festivities the NBA will provide. Hip-hop veterans 2 Chainz and Snoop Dogg will face off against each other with their respected teams featuring rappers from their respected coasts.

The battle of the coasts will take place at 747 Warehouse Street in Los Angeles where Adidas will also be hosting other activities related to the NBA All-Star Weekend. The game should be the standout event and will feature 2 Chainz’s east coast squad comprised off: Dave East, Young M.A., Quavo, Lil Bibby, Playboi Carti, Fabolous, French Montana, Dorrough, Wale, Short Dawg and Trinidad James versus Snoop’s west coast squad: Chris Brown, Kamaiyah, David Banner, Snap Dogg, K Camp, Daylyt, Hitman Holla, Joe Moses, Problem and Tdot Illdude.

2 Chainz squad looks pretty impressive with fully capable ballers Quavo and Dave East on the squad. Titty Boi was also a collegiate player at Alabama State. So we are going to put our money on the east coast squad just because. The game takes place February 16th and looks to settle the ongoing challenge between 2 Chainz and Snoop Dogg once and for all.

