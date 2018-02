Wakanda isn’t the only thing the culture is celebrating. The new season of Atlanta arrives on March 1, and today (Feb. 13) we get an official trailer.

Season 2 has been dubbed Robbin’ Season and the trailer show’s ish is getting real for Earn, Paper Boi and company, with plenty of jokes, too.

FYI, the music playing in the background is “Gap In The Clouds” by Yellow Days.

Atlanta season 2 premieres March 1.

Photo: FX screenshot