ObamaPortraits: The Obama Portraits Sparked Crazy Flurry Of Memes [PHOTOS]

The unveiling of the portraits featuring President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C Monday (Feb. 12) captured the nation’s attention. Naturally, the reaction to the artwork has been robust, and memes have cropped up in the wake of the revelation.

Those who miss the Obamas in the White House kept their memes light-hearted and fun, and there was even a version of a portrait that took shots at President Donald Trump. On the flipside, online trolls always on the hunt for a moment to be out of touch and racist flipped the narrative and meme war with the portraits, but we’re not going to dignify them with a showcase.

Check out some of the#ObamaPortraits memes below and on the following pages.

If you want to see some racist and bitter people today, consider looking at the #ObamaPortraits hashtag. — Benoit Waffle (@ReenerRooner) February 12, 2018

