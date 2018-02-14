TNT Will Launch Their NBA VR Initiative During All-Star Weekend

Announced back in November, TNT and Intel revealed that they were partnering up to make 360 degree, 3D broadcasted NBA games a reality by bringing them to GearVR and Daydream VR headsets. Powered by Intel’s True VR technology, TNT and Intel have launched a VR basketball experience that will live on TNT’s VR App.

As it is currently situated, all VR content will live primarily through Turner’s app. The experience will put users inside TNT’s famed Studio J where all the shenanigans take place between the Inside The NBA TV crew.

Once logged in with your cable provider subscription, users will be able to watch highlights, check scores, recaps as well as watch live NBA games. Four camera angles will be available to choose from, you can either enjoy the game courtside or from a unique birds-eye perspective.

The VR experience launch alongside the NBA All-Star Game festivities on February 16th, Fans will be able to enjoy the All-Star game live via the app on February 18th. Once the season is back in full swing, fans can watch one game per week via the app. The first game available will feature the Los Angeles Clippers vs the Golden State Warriors and conclude with the Boston Celtics at the Washington Wizards.

Some nice NBA action to experience in VR.

The VR experience will not only be relegated to the regular season.The VR app will also be showcasing select NBA on TNT playoff games through the 2018 Western Conference Playoffs. If this works out you can expect the NBA to go all in on this new technology for the foreseeable future giving NBA fans a new way to watch their favorite players drop buckets during the NBA season.

Are you guys here for the NBA VR? Does this peak your interest in VR technology? Sound off in the comments below.

—

Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images