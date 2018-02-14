Apple & Kevin Durant Join To Develop Scripted Basketball TV Series Swagger

Kevin Durant and veteran Hollywood producer Brian Grazer partnered to bring a new show to Apple. The series, Swagger, will be a scripted television series inspired by the Golden State Warrior superstar’s rise in amateur basketball to the pros.

Deadline reports:

The series, Swagger, draws inspiration from Durant’s childhood playing Amateur Athletic Union basketball in metropolitan Washington, D.C, where aspiring young athletes and their families find themselves swept up into the youth-sports economy at a startling early age.

Grazer said he has been looking for the opportunity to revisit the world of Friday Night Lights when he met Durant at Google’s summer gathering of power players in Sicily known as The Camp. The producer chatted with the Golden State Warriors forward on a friend’s yacht and and the two agreed to meet again in Los Angeles.

Over lunch at the Polo Lounge, Grazer said Durant talked about playing youth basketball on a Baltimore recreation center court that shared a common wall with a senior citizens facility. Durant described being courted by apparel brands and scouts from the age of 12, and how his mother, “a long-range thinker” carefully guided his future. Some friends, though, had parents who succumbed to the lure of fast cash.

Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment co-founded in 1986 with Ron Howard, produced the popular high school football drama, Friday Night Lights. There isn’t a timeline for Swagger‘s release nor are the plot details known at the time.

Photo: Getty