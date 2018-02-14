Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Could Suffer $5.3 Million Loss On New Jersey Estate

Mary J. Blige could face a loss as she looks to unload her sprawling New Jersey estate, this as she faces paying back taxes to the IRS and providing $30,000 monthly in spousal support to her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs. If she manages to sell the property at its listing price of $6.9 million, she will suffer a loss of $5.3 million total.

Variety exclusively reports:

Mary J. Blige is riding a well-deserved professional crest with two Oscar nominations — one for supporting actress and one for original song, both for the acclaimed Netflix period drama “Mudbound” — but the R&B/hip-hop icon is also looking at a heart-stopping financial loss on a lavish, gated estate in Saddle River, N.J., that she bought in 2008 for $12.3 million and now has for sale at just under $7 million. Even if Blige manages to land a full-price buyer, she’s still faced with a pocketbook-punishing loss of more than $5.3 million, not including carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees.

In other news, Blige is riding a current creative high after getting nominated for a pair of Oscars for her involvement in Netflix’s Mudbound, nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song. The Netflix partnership rolls on as well with Blige starring in the network’s The Umbrella Academy series as an assassin.

