Bardi Baby?: Cardi B May Be Pregnant

Cardi B just might be pregnant. At least, that’s what people in her circle have reportedly been flapping their gums about since Super Bowl weekend.

Reports TMZ:

Cardi performed at several events in Minneapolis, one of which was the Maxim party. At that event there were 2 VIP areas … one at the side of the stage that was reserved for talent and football players, and the other in the back of the venue which was reserved specifically for Cardi and her entourage.

Our sources say after Cardi performed, a venue staffer asked her team if they could escort her back to her VIP room, where alcohol was flowing. One of Cardi’s reps then said she didn’t want to be in a “party atmosphere” and preferred to stay in the area by the stage and drink Fiji water. The rep then told the staffer Cardi was 3 to 4 months pregnant.

Nevertheless, Cardi B has flat out denied that she is preggers.

The Bronx rapper went as far as telling the public she’s “just getting fat.”

—

Photo: Getty