NYC Producer Chylow “Chyskillz” Parker Dead From Heart Attack

Producer Chylow “Chyskillz” Parker has passed away from a reported heart attack. The Queens producer is known for his early work with Onyx, crafting the beats for classic cuts like “Shiftee” and “Throw Ya Gunz.”

Friends and family confirmed Chyskillz’s passing. One notable memorial comes from DJ Premier.

“Just got sad news that Producer “Chyskillz” passed away from a Heart Attack,” reads part of Premo’s tribute. “We All Know Him Mainly From His Incredible Production Of The Entire ONYX LP: “Bacdafucup” Which Is A Certified Classic Multi Platinum Album Staple In Our Hip-Hlp [sic] Culture… Condolences To His Family… R.I.P. JMJ and BIG DS. Salute Fredro, Sticky Fingaz and Sonny Seeza…@chyskillz”

Rest in power.

See more tributes below.

We learned today with great sadness of the passing of our brother, Chylow "Chyskillz" Parker. Our love and prayers go out to his family. At this moment and always, we acknowledge his extraordinary contribution to the ONYX legacy, which lives on in the music. #ONYX4LIFE pic.twitter.com/StS9v0pmxj — ONYX (@ONYX_HQ) February 13, 2018

My condonlences to Mrs.Parker and the whole Parker family!!RIParadise my Brother@ChySkillz! Damn.😔#Iconic#Producer#

BacDaF..Up4everDope #ONYX# AfficialNAST — Sonny Seeza (@mrsonnyseeza) February 13, 2018

Damn, so sad to hear about ChySkillz passing. RIP my brother. — DJ Eclipse (@ItsDJEclipse) February 13, 2018

RIP Chyskillz pic.twitter.com/J5VbYRFLsB — Vinnie the Chin (Saifullah) (@vinnie_paz) February 13, 2018

Photo: Instagram/@chyskillz