NYC Producer Chylow “Chyskillz” Parker Dead From Heart Attack

Producer Chylow “Chyskillz” Parker has passed away from a reported heart attack. The Queens producer is known for his early work with Onyx, crafting the beats for classic cuts like “Shiftee” and “Throw Ya Gunz.”
Friends and family confirmed Chyskillz’s passing. One notable memorial comes from DJ Premier.
“Just got sad news that Producer “Chyskillz” passed away from a Heart Attack,” reads part of Premo’s tribute. “We All Know Him Mainly From His Incredible Production Of The Entire ONYX LP: “Bacdafucup” Which Is A Certified Classic Multi Platinum Album Staple In Our Hip-Hlp [sic] Culture… Condolences To His Family… R.I.P. JMJ and BIG DS. Salute Fredro, Sticky Fingaz and Sonny Seeza…@chyskillz”
Rest in power.
See more tributes below.
R.I.P. Chylow @Chyskillz Parker 🙏🏽 #ONYX #BACDAFUCUP #flushing #queens #producer #dj #ripchyskillz ・・・ ► Chyskillz was born in Manhattan, New York, NY. At the age of 4 he and his family moved to Jamaica Queens, New York. At the age of 10, Chyskillz and his family moved to Flushing, Queens. "That's where I met Large, Xotic and Mic Geronimo", he says. "They all from my neighborhood. Royal Flush used to live on the other side of the building I grew up in. We all lived in like, a five minute radius". The radius of records and turntables attracted Chyskillz; 10-years-old, he touched a pair of Technique turntables for the first time. At that moment he knew what he wanted to do with his life. He grew popular in Flushing as Large Professor's DJ and producer. Still a teenager he took demos of mixes and beats to Jam Master Jay. They hit it off. Jam Master Jay brought Chyskillz onboard to help with projects. When Chyskillz met Fredro and Sticky they were already signed to Def Jam. The group was called ONYX and consisted of Fredro Star, Sticky Fingaz, Suave and Big DS. Chyskillz let Fredro hear some beats and it started from there. Chyskillz devoted a year of his life to producing ONYX's first album titled "BACDAFUCUP". The album went multi-platinum (more than 2 million copies sold) and the debut single "Slam" went double-platinum • Since 1992, Chyskillz has worked with artists like Public Enemy, BO$$, ONYX, Rumpletilskinz, Naughty By Nature, Biggie Smalls, 3rd Eye (a.k.a Jesse West), Run-D.M.C, Queen, Ice Cube, Sister Machine Gun, Shaquille O'Neal, LL Cool J, Mic Geronimo, Royal Flush, Sauce Money, Noreaga, Busta Rhymes and a whole list of artist • Chyskillz: Legendary Multi-Produсer from Def Jam / EMI Song Writer / Engineer / The Creator Of The ONYX Sound (The man who produced 16 of the 18 songs on ONYX's platinum debut) / CEO of 719 Music Inc. / Dallas Cowboys's Big Fan – @therealfelixmontana #Chyskillz #JMJ #RipJMJ #JamMasterJay #RunDMC #PublicEnemy #Boss #TheNotoriousBIG #NaughtyByNature #Rumpletilskinz #Queen #IceCube #ShaquilleONeal #LLCoolJ #SisterMachineGun #MicGeronimo #RoyalFlush #SauceMoney #Noreaga #BustaRhymes #DallasCowboys
Photo: Instagram/@chyskillz