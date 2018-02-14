Eminem Drops New Visual For Ed Sheeran Featured “River” [VIDEO]

Last week, Eminem was the topic of discussion on social media when he was caught on video walking into a hotel room to meet who everyone thought was his new girlfriend. Now we get an explanation as to what that was all about.

Today (Feb. 14), Marshall Mathers dropped a new video for his Ed Sheeran assisted song “River” where Em takes part in a sort of relationship study in which he and two other people talk about being in the same love triangle. Naturally, things don’t end too well, but at least nothing got set on fire a la “Love The Way You Lie.”

They probably should’ve gone to see Love & Hip-Hop‘s Dr. Jeff Gardere. He didn’t help Stevie J and Mimi much with the Joseline Hernandez situation but still it would’ve been entertaining as hell.

As you can see that same video post that had everyone talking last week is in fact part of this music video. Works well too.

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think.

