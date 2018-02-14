Home > News

50 Cent Releases Trailer For Television Series “The Oath” [VIDEO]

50 Cent has another show in the clip.

Written By Martin Berrios

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
'Power' Season 3 New York Premiere

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

It seems 50 Cent might have another on-air hit on his hands. He recently shared the trailer to his new criminal drama.

On Tuesday February 13, Fif took to his Instagram account to premiere his new project. “Stream my new Series The Oath Free March 8 Sony Crackle. #denofthieves #power”

Stream my new Series The Oath Free March 8 Sony Crackle. #denofthieves #power

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Titled The Oath, the new show is centered around police gangs. By the looks of the brief clip gun play, trust and inevitable betrayal will be reoccurring themes.

The Oath will star Cory Hardrict, Ryan Kwanten, Arlen Escarpeta, Katrina Law, J.J. Soria, and Sean Bean. The ten episode series is written by Joe Halpin, former Los Angeles County Sheriff deputy. As with Power, Jackson will serve as executive producer overseeing the story line and overall direction.

The series is set to premiere on March 8 via the Sony Crackle streaming service. You can view the trailer below.

Via Hip Hop DX

Photo: WENN.com

50 Cent , oath , Power , sony

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE