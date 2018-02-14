50 Cent Releases Trailer For Television Series “The Oath” [VIDEO]

It seems 50 Cent might have another on-air hit on his hands. He recently shared the trailer to his new criminal drama.

On Tuesday February 13, Fif took to his Instagram account to premiere his new project. “Stream my new Series The Oath Free March 8 Sony Crackle. #denofthieves #power”

Titled The Oath, the new show is centered around police gangs. By the looks of the brief clip gun play, trust and inevitable betrayal will be reoccurring themes.

The Oath will star Cory Hardrict, Ryan Kwanten, Arlen Escarpeta, Katrina Law, J.J. Soria, and Sean Bean. The ten episode series is written by Joe Halpin, former Los Angeles County Sheriff deputy. As with Power, Jackson will serve as executive producer overseeing the story line and overall direction.

The series is set to premiere on March 8 via the Sony Crackle streaming service. You can view the trailer below.

