Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel, Tiffany Haddish, Shaq, & More Star In ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie Trailer

Uncle Drew is out here getting buckets, in theaters.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 24 mins ago
Uncle Drew movie

Source: Temple Hill Entertainment / Temple Hill Entertainment

Uncle Drew is getting an official movie. For those who may not know, Uncle Drew is the OG alter-ego of Kyrie Irving, and the flick has a new trailer starring Lil Rel, Kyrie Irving, Tiffany Haddish, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber and more.

Straight the trailer looks hilarious. You got Chris Webber looking like a tall preacher and Shaquille O’Neal as a kung fu master with a Wolverine haircut.

The premise is Lil Rel is fielding a team at the Rucker, and Uncle Drew is his centerpiece. But the deal is Uncle Drew pics the team. Did we mention Lisa Leslie, Reggie Miller and Nate Robinson also appear?

Sold.

Uncle Drew is in theaters June 29. Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Temple Hill

uncle drew

