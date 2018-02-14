Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife Won’t Be Cashing In On $60 Million Lawsuit

Steve Harvey has dodged a massive legal bullet in the form of a lawsuit brought by his ex-wife. A judge in Los Angles threw out Mary L. Vauhgn’s $60 million lawsuit against the host and entertainer, citing that the case should have been filed in Texas where the divorce took place.

TMZ reports:

Mary Harvey sued for mental anguish. She says she was suicidal in the wake of their bitter divorce back in 2005. She even claimed Steve damaged her soul. She sued for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Steve denied he did anything untoward.

The outlet notes that the former Mrs. Harvey didn’t file her suit in a Texas court, thus why moving the case forward was denied.

—

Photo: WENN.com