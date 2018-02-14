Nipsey Hussle ft. Swizz Beatz “Been Down,” Remy Ma ft. Chris Brown “Melanin Magic” & More | Daily Visuals 2.14.18

Nipsey Hussle is just a few days from dropping his latest LP Victory Lap so you know he’s about to hit the ground running with some new material.

Today the LA rapper and Swizz Beatz hit the strip club in the clip to “Been Down” where the two are able to enjoy themselves without making it rain. Some people made it drizzle though. At the end of the day a little precipitation is better than dryness.

Remy Ma meanwhile makes her directorial debut with Chris Brown assisted “Melanin Magic” where she dips herself in high end fashion and bathes in melted candy… or something. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Elvis Brown, Troy Ave, and more.

NIPSEY HUSSLE FT. SWIZZ BEATZ – “BEEN DOWN”

REMY MA FT. CHRIS BROWN – “MELANIN MAGIC”

ELVIS BROWN – “YUMMY”

Rapper Elvis Brown Proves Money-Making Ain’t Easy In ‘Yummy’ Music Video

TROY AVE – “PROUD OF ME”

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “THE BREAK UP”

TORY LANEZ – “SKRT SKRT”

TYGA – “U CRY”

CASHUS KING – “YO BODY IZ…”