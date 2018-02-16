Chamillionaire Impresses At Venture Capital Summit With Convoz App

Chamillionaire, the maestro behind the hit record “Riding Dirty” is back but not in the way you most likely have been thinking. Recently an Upfront venture capitalist firm recently held a Summit in Los Angeles, Chamillionaire with the help of Snoop Dogg wowed the crowd with the presentation of his new social app Convoz.

Chamillionaire is no stranger to the tech community and has been an integral part of it for many years as entrepreneur and investor at companies like Maker Studios and Cruise. Both companies have been acquired for $700 million and $1 billion dollars respectively so it would seem Chamillionaire is making the right moves.

His app Convoz looks to keep his streak alive and had it’s soft launch back in the Summer of last year. Now it’s officially ready to hit phones all over and has some serious names backing it to help spread the word. Names like Snoop Dogg, Shaq, serve as big-name influencers for the app with Big Boi of Outkast, Bay Area legend E-40 and other celebs serving as investors.

Now, what is Convoz you ask? It’s a video-centric app that allows users to upload 15-second clips and is a “platform that aims to be the place where you go to talk to people on a level more personal than current social media affords, without the anonymity that hiding behind a keyboard offers.” So if you’re a keyboard gangsta this isn’t the app for you, unless you are about that life. Snoop, Shaq, Trey Songz, Kelly Rowland Big Boi and more have already kicked things on the app chopping it with fans via the new platform.

So what are you waiting for? Download and hop on the Convoz app you never know who you can have a conversation with. Watch the entire presentation below.

—

Photo:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show