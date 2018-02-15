Home > News

Kanye West Makes Valentine’s Day Instagram Reappearance, Showers Timeline With Love

The Chicago producer and rapper has a fickle relationship with social media.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 41 mins ago
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out for dinner at Craig's restaurant

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West and his connection to social media might be spotty at best with the Chicago producer and rapper often going on long stretches of silence via the medium. On Valentine’s Day, Yeezy made an epic return to Instagram opening with a message of love for his wife, Kim Kardashian, then went on a spree of showcasing celebrity love.

Thus went the first of West’s messages on Wednesday (Feb. 14), and continued an hours-long barrage of posts highlighting other star couples such as Madonna and Sean Penn, Barack and Michelle Obama, 2Pac and Aaliyah, and Diddy and Jennifer Lopez among others.

West didn’t add anything else to the captions save for the names of the couple pictured. On the flip side, Kardashian posted a photo of she and her husband with the caption “I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!”

I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!

Check out some of Kanye West’s V-Day posts below and on the following pages.

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

Aaliyah & Tupac

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith

Photo: WENN.com

