Build-A-Butt: Blac Chyna Shows Off New Screw-On Booty, Twitter Does Its Thing

The new set of cheeks made their debut on Valentine's Day via social media.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted 3 hours ago
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Blac Chyna and her manufactured cakes have been a little silent from the news cycle for a while but landed back in a major way. After photos surfaced of Blac Chyna taking in some beach time with her booty out for the world to see, Twitter had questions about the authenticity of the cheeks along with other comments.

It appears that Blac Chyna was part of a staged beach photoshoot in a bikini that showed off her behind as she’s done in times past. However, it looks like the work being done on the cheeks was a little plumper than fans have noticed in times past, prompting many to chime in with the comments.

The slander was vicious and we’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.

Photo: Getty

