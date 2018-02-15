Build-A-Butt: Blac Chyna Shows Off New Screw-On Booty, Twitter Does Its Thing

Blac Chyna and her manufactured cakes have been a little silent from the news cycle for a while but landed back in a major way. After photos surfaced of Blac Chyna taking in some beach time with her booty out for the world to see, Twitter had questions about the authenticity of the cheeks along with other comments.

It appears that Blac Chyna was part of a staged beach photoshoot in a bikini that showed off her behind as she’s done in times past. However, it looks like the work being done on the cheeks was a little plumper than fans have noticed in times past, prompting many to chime in with the comments.

The slander was vicious and we’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.

Blac Chyna ass to thigh ratio is awful. The ass shots have got to stop. pic.twitter.com/NxXB6OCzcG — Roxy (@RiSi_Pieci) February 14, 2018

Blac Chyna out here killing the game dawg… is she top 5 or top 10 on ur list of the baddest chicks rn?? pic.twitter.com/OLL0a2mKpH — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 15, 2018

Idk how men find this attractive🤢 — Triňity° (@ii4trinity) February 15, 2018

Blac chyna out here looking like bubble bass https://t.co/gJ6dY61c8n — Big Papi (@EldinVibes) February 15, 2018

Photo: Getty

