Lil Wayne Launching Young Money Clothing Line With Nieman Marcus [PHOTOS]

Even though TruckFit failed to hit big Lil Wayne is taking another shot at fashion. He has a new collection set to hit stores this week.

Weezy has partnered with Neiman Marcus for an official Young Money clothing line. Last week TuneChi started teasing the collaboration via his Instagram account. “Stok’d about this kollaboration with Neiman Marcus!! @youngmoneymerch x @neimanmarcus exklusive drop 2/16!!”

Staying true to his streetwear roots the new pieces include coach jackets, t-shirts, hats, and sweatsuits. It seems he and his team took a more minimal approach to the designs compared to the wilder TruckFit skater schemes.

The New Orleans native seems to be fully on board with this new initiative as he will be making a personal appearance at the Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills location on Friday, February 16 at 2PM PST.

You can view more photos from the new collection on the flip.

Via Complex

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »