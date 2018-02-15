Lawsuit Behind Kanye West’s Saint Pablo Tour Has Been Settled

After an extensive legal battle, Kanye West and his touring company, Very Good Touring Inc. have settled their lawsuit with Lloyd’s Of London. Howard King reported to Rolling Stone that “the dispute has been amicably resolved.”

During West’s Saint Pablo Tour in 2016, he canceled due to medical reasons and checked himself into a California treatment center. This was not only met with disdain from his fans, but also from his insurers, Lloyds of London.

After trying to undercut West’s claim for lost expenses, the Chicago superstar opened up a $10 million lawsuit. Lloyd’s Of London blamed West’s cancellation on the use of drugs, alcohol, and other influences. They then filed a countersuit stating that West had violated insurance policy exclusions.

Yeezy broke his social media hiatus yesterday for Valentine’s Day and after hearing this good news hopefully, he feels like releasing some new music for the fans.

Photo: WENN.com