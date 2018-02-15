Jim Jones Is Rebuilding His Mother’s House That Burned Down

Jim Jones is set to make sure his family stays cozy despite a major setback. He is helping rebuild his mother’s New Jersey property.
On Christmas day 2017 Mama Jones lost her Englewood home due to a fire. Thankfully all the inhabitants, including the family dog, made it out safely only suffering minor injuries. That morning the Diplomats rapper shared a touching video reminding everyone family is most important.
Today I was blessed wit th greatest Christmas gift in my life thus far and tht is my family gettin out of th house safe sound n wit out injuries We can always buy new houses new cars new evrything but we can't buy a new family On th flip side watchin my momma house burn touch my soul in ways I couldn't imagine I wasn't raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash If u know me then u know I'm gonna buy my family th biggest house I can afford and fill it wit more love The devil is always workin but so is my God I got faith Merry Christmas
According to a report by The New York Post Jimmy has already put plans in place to build her something new. His mother is currently staying in a four-bedroom rental in Fort Lee, New Jersey in the meantime.
“God says, ‘Out with the old and in with the new,’ and he made it possible through my son” she explained in a statement to the publication. Preach.
Photo: WENN.com