Jim Jones Is Rebuilding His Mother’s House That Burned Down

Jim Jones is set to make sure his family stays cozy despite a major setback. He is helping rebuild his mother’s New Jersey property.

On Christmas day 2017 Mama Jones lost her Englewood home due to a fire. Thankfully all the inhabitants, including the family dog, made it out safely only suffering minor injuries. That morning the Diplomats rapper shared a touching video reminding everyone family is most important.

According to a report by The New York Post Jimmy has already put plans in place to build her something new. His mother is currently staying in a four-bedroom rental in Fort Lee, New Jersey in the meantime.

“God says, ‘Out with the old and in with the new,’ and he made it possible through my son” she explained in a statement to the publication. Preach.

