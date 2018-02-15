WATCH: Migos Drop ‘CULTURE’ Doc on TIDAL [VIDEO]

When The Migos dropped their sophomore album Culture, they had already been steadily building a cult fan base that knew they were following something special. And when Donald Glover proclaimed them “The Beatles of this generation” that cemented their followers beliefs and at the same time shot their stardom into another stratosphere.

Now a year to the day that the ATL trio released their first chart topping album, TIDAL is exclusively dropping an mini-documentary – CULTURE – which details just how “Migo mania” came to be and why it’s impact was felt by so many.

Directed by Charles Todd with Narration by Quality Control’s Coach K and Pea, CULTURE captures each member’s feelings on their breakthrough album and why they feel it resonates with their fans. As Quavo sees it, the Migos are everyone,“We speak for the whole globe. The fans, we keep it genuine. We keeping it real with them. Once you keep it real with them…you gotta bring them back home with you.”

Q might be onto something as Culture II debuted at the hill of Billboard’s Top 200. Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t.

Check out CULTURE below.