Steve Kerr Puts The Blame Where It’s Supposed To Be When Speaking On School Shooting

Steve Kerr is definitely one human being who gets it when it comes to what’s going on in this country. Alongside Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich they usually don’t mince words when it comes to calling out their caucasian brethren and tell it like it is. After the tragic events of yet another mass shooting in Parkland, Florida the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr let his frustrations show and put all the blame where it belonged and that is on the politicians who refuse to take action.

Kerr let it be known where he feels all Americans should focus their attention and how we can fix this issue.

“Well, nothing has been done. It doesn’t seem to matter our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools. It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people running our country, to actually do anything.”

“That’s demoralizing. But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people’s lives, and not just bow down to the NRA because they have financed their campaign for them.”

No lies detected in Kerr’s statement whatsoever. It can easily be stated that the coach is speaking for the country on this gun issue but we are sure Republicans who are in bed with the NRA still feel it’s not the time to talk about gun control. They instead will put the blame on mental illness before they even think it’s time to tackle their precious 2nd amendment right to bear arms.

Watch the jig as Republicans begin to put the spin on this situation. Watch Steve Kerr tell it like it is in the video below.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images