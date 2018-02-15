T-Pain ft. Mr. Talkbox “May I,” MURS ft. Tech N9ne “Same Way” & More | Daily Visuals 2.15.18

Tallahassee Pain sure has come a long way from performing in the strip clubs.

Leaving behind the top hat and florescent lights, T-Pain gets his gentleman on in his black-and-white visual to “May I” where the Florida crooner provides the soundtrack to a wedding before making off with the bride. Talk about a stealth mission.

While on the topic of relationships, MURS meets his girlfriend’s dysfunctional family in the Tech N9ne assisted clip to “Same Way.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Tink, and more.

T-PAIN FT. MR TALKBOX – “MAY I”

MURS FT. TECH N9NE – “SAME WAY”

KODAK BLACK – “WHEN VULTURES CRY”

TINK – “BREAKIN’ ME”

ROTIMI – “BAECATION”

ELLA MAI – “NEEDED”

BLACKFACE – “HEROIN”