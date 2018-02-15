Home > Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock & Future Star In Visuals For “King’s Dead” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Future get their wolves on Wall Street on.

Black Panther The Album cover

Source: Interscope/TDE / Interscope/TDE

We’re only a few hours away from the opening weekend of insanely anticipated Marvel film, Black Panther, and with that being the case TDE has blessed us with the second visual off the film’s soundtrack.

Starring Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake, the clip to “Kings Dead” follows the three rappers from the block to the office where they cash in, and back to the block where Kenny uses cray-cray instead of Kung-Fu to get out of a sticky situation.

Check out the clip below and let us know if you’ll be visiting Wakanda this coming weekend.

 

