A ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Is Just About Guaranteed

By now, many of you have already seen the glory that is Marvel’s Black Panther. So it goes without saying that talk of a sequel is already floating out there.

Speaking to Variety, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, spoke on the return of T’Challa to the big screen, along with director Ryan Coogler securing another bag.

How many more Black Panther films will there be?

We always say we work on one movie at a time. If you have any good ideas, put it in the movie you’re making. If you don’t, you might not be able to make another one. That said, Panther has been around for more than half a century in the comic books and there are many, many stories to tell.

Do you think Ryan Coogler will come back to direct a sequel?

I hope so.

Do you want him to come back?

Absolutely.

We’re going to go out on the limb and say that the culture approves.

And if you haven’t, go see Black Panther.

—

Photo: Getty