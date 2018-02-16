Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Is “Mentally Ill” If He Doesn’t Address Gun Control

After making a case for congress to keep healthcare for the disenfranchised in a heart moving monologue last year, Jimmy Kimmel is once again using his platform to fight the good fight and calling on Donald Trump to take action on gun control after the latest school shooting claimed the lives of 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

On Wednesday night, an emotional Jimmy Kimmel took to the airwaves and pleaded with Donald Trump to actually take action and have the GOP come up with solutions instead of sending out thoughts and prayers.

“Tell your buddies in congress, tell Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, and Marco Rubio – all the family men who care so much about their communities – that what we need are laws, real laws, that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids. Go on TV and tell them to do that.”

After a raucous applause, Kimmel then went for Trump’s hypocritical jugular when he pointed out, ““You’ve literally done nothing. Actually, you’ve done worse than nothing. You like to say this is a mental health issue but one of your very first acts as president, Mr. Trump, was to actually roll back the regulations that were designed to keep firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill. You did that. Your party voted to repeal the mandates on coverage for mental health. So, I agree, this is a mental illness issue because if you don’t agree we need to do something about it, you’re obviously mentally ill.”

Check out Jimmy Kimmel’s heartbreaking plea below.