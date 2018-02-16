Ja Rule Eggs On Beef With 50 Cent, Posts On IG That His Son Is A Fan

Ja Rule and 50 Cent and their ongoing beef has some staying power, this time with the artist born Jeffrey Atkins taking the shot. In an Instagram post, Ja Rule posted a quote of Fif’s eldest son Marquise Jackson admitting he was a fan of his father’s rival.

In an interview last year, Marquise Jackson exclusively spoke with Rap-Up and talked about his influences, with Ja Rule being chief among them. Ja Rule quoted that portion of the interview with the caption reading, “Glad I was able to inspire you and your dad… @50cent #murderinctvseries #iceXchange.”

So far, Fif is taking the high road and continuing to promote his many brands. Will he respond? Stay tuned.

