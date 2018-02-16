Microsoft Teams With Jordan Brand For Xbox One X Giveaway

Microsoft, makers of the Xbox One X, is teaming with Jordan Brand to create some ridiculously exclusive consoles. The inspiration is the Air Jordan III, which serves as the aesthetic template for Xbox One X consoles that you’ll only be able to get your hands on via a contest.

The custom consoles are based on the very rare Air Jordan III FT and Air Jordan III Black Cement, which you can still potentially cop this Saturday (Feb. 17) and Air Jordan III Tinker.

Three (count ’em!) fans will get to chance to win a console based on each aforementioned shoe by participating in the giveaway on Xbox’s Twitter Page from Friday, February 16 at 6 a.m. PT/ 9 a.m. ET to Wednesday, February 21 at 10 p.m. PT/ 1 a.m. ET).

Good luck!

Xbox One X is paying homage to the iconic #AirJordan III with 3 custom consoles. And the best part? You can win one for yourself: https://t.co/dDNZyJI50u pic.twitter.com/WKDkUvDscO — Xbox (@Xbox) February 16, 2018

—

Photo: Courtesy of Microsoft