Home > News

Microsoft Teams With Jordan Brand For Xbox One X Giveaway

The sneakerhead and gamer combo is a hypebeasts dream.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 17 mins ago
Leave a comment
Microsoft Xbox One X Air Jordan III console

Source: Microsoft / Microsoft

Microsoft, makers of the Xbox One X, is teaming with Jordan Brand to create some ridiculously exclusive consoles. The inspiration is the Air Jordan III, which serves as the aesthetic template for Xbox One X consoles that you’ll only be able to get your hands on via a contest. 

The custom consoles are based on the very rare Air Jordan III FT and Air Jordan III Black Cement, which you can still potentially cop this Saturday (Feb. 17) and Air Jordan III Tinker.

Three (count ’em!) fans will get to chance to win a console based on each aforementioned shoe by participating in the giveaway on Xbox’s Twitter Page from Friday, February 16 at 6 a.m. PT/ 9 a.m. ET to Wednesday, February 21 at 10 p.m. PT/ 1 a.m. ET).

Good luck!

Photo: Courtesy of Microsoft

Air Jordan III , tech , video games

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE