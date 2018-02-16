NBA 2K18 Drops All-Star Weekend Trailer, Will Drop Exclusive Content All Weekend

NBA 2K18 is also adding to the hysteria that is NBA All-Star Weekend. If you’re not fortunate enough to be in Los Angeles to be a part of the NBA Action, 2K got you covered. Knowing there is a lot of excitement about the upcoming matchup between Team LeBron and Team Steph, NBA 2K18 share a new trailer showcasing the upcoming matchup of the NBA’s best and biggest stars.

The game featuring the NBA’s new all-star format won’t be the only thing you get this weekend in NBA 2K18.

On top of showcasing in-game presentation of the teams, new all-star uniforms and court 2K will also be blessing players with special MyTEAM packs, Moments Cards, swag and more throughout NBA All-Star Weekend.If there was any time to locked in, online and focused playing NBA 2K18 this weekend starting today would be it.

Why wait till Sunday to see who will win when Team Lebron featuring NBA 2K18 cover athlete Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and more vs Team Steph comprised of James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and others battle it out on the court. Pick up the sticks and find out now who has the best team of NBA All-Stars.

Watch the NBA 2K18 All-Star trailer below.

—

Photo: 2K Sports